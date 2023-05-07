At least 8 killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas; gunman dead

The Allen police chief provided updates on the shooting that occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets, a mall in Texas, where at least eight people were killed and seven others wounded after a gunman opened fire. According to authorities, the shooter is dead. The fire chief confirmed that seven people died at the scene, and nine were taken to hospitals, with two later dying. The police chief reported that an officer responded to the incident on an unrelated call and “neutralized” the shooter. Videos on social media captured the sound of gunfire, causing panic among shoppers. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents were present, and the White House confirmed that President Biden was briefed on the situation. Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered support to local officials to ensure necessary resources were deployed.



