At least 9 people killed in crash involving men’s and women’s golf teams from the University of the Southwest

9 folks, together with six college students and a coach from a New Mexico college’s golf groups, had been killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, the state’s Division of Public Security stated. Sgt. Steven Blanco stated a pickup truck crossed the middle line of a freeway Tuesday night time and crashed right into a van carrying members of the College of the Southwest males’s and ladies’s golf groups.

The groups had been getting back from a match in Midland, Texas. Blanco stated six college students had been killed, together with a college member. The motive force of the pickup and its passenger had been additionally killed.

9 passengers, together with a coach, had been within the faculty’s car, in accordance with the college. The varsity confirmed golf head coach Tyler James was among the many lifeless. James’ bio on the college’s athletics website stated he was in his first season main the golf program and had labored as a coach in Texas.

Two college students had been taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in important situation, Blanco stated. College President Quint Thurman stated in a press release to NBC News the scholars suffered “severe accidents.”

No different particulars had been instantly offered concerning the folks concerned within the crash.

Deadly crash involving the College of the Southwest males’s and ladies’s golf crew van and a Dodge pickup truck. KOSA-TV



“It is a very tragic scene,” Blanco stated. “It’s extremely, very tragic.”

In a press release Wednesday morning, Blanco recognized the automobiles concerned as a Ford Transit passenger van and a Dodge 2500 pickup.

The golf groups had been scheduled to play in a match Tuesday at Midland Faculty, about 315 miles west of Dallas. The school said Wednesday’s play could be canceled due to the crash. Eleven faculties are collaborating within the occasion.

The College of the Southwest is a personal, Christian faculty positioned in Hobbs, New Mexico, close to the state’s border with Texas.

The college stated on Facebook that it was working to inform relations of these concerned within the crash, and counseling and non secular providers could be obtainable on campus.

The crash was below investigation, Blanco stated. The roadway the place the crash occurred in Andrews County was closed early Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the identical space — however not the identical roadway — the place three folks had been killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a college bus carrying members of the Andrews Excessive College band.

The highschool’s band director, the college bus driver and the driving force of the pickup truck all died in that crash.