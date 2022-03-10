Atalanta vs. Leverkusen odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: March 10, 2022 UEFA Europa League predictions

Prime squads from Italian Serie A and German Bundesliga will sq. off Thursday as Atalanta hosts Bayer Leverkusen in a 2021-22 UEFA Europa League match. It’s the first leg of the Spherical of 16, with the second leg set for March 17. Leverkusen ranks third within the Bundesliga, whereas Atalanta is sixth in Italy’s Serie A. This would be the first assembly between the golf equipment, not solely within the Europa League however in any European competitors. You possibly can stream the match on Paramount+.

Leverkusen vs. Atalanta kicks off at three p.m. ET from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atalanta as +103 residence favorites (threat $100 to win $103) on the 90-minute cash line. Leverkusen is the +250 underdog within the newest Atalanta vs. Leverkusen odds, whereas a draw can be priced at +250. The over-under for whole targets is 2.5

Thursday's match will likely be streamed live on Paramount+

The right way to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Leverkusen date: Thursday, March 10

Atalanta vs. Leverkusen time: three p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Leverkusen streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atalanta

Earlier than you tune in to Thursday’s match, you could see the Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He’s a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, Eimer has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and far more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a successful report of 260-133-1 with over 90 items of revenue for his group on varied platforms over a current two-month stretch.

For Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atalanta, Eimer is backing each groups to attain at -160 odds. The developments for Atalanta again up Eimer’s decide, as its current residence video games have been forwards and backwards affairs. 4 of Atalanta’s final 5 residence contests have seen each groups get on the scoreboard and the membership has additionally seen its European matchups observe the same sample. Of the crew’s eight continental video games this season, which incorporates the Europa League and Champions League, six have seen each groups rating.

Thus, Atalanta could appear to be it’s wanting right into a mirror on Thursday since Leverkusen performs the same model. Each groups have scored in Leverkusen’s final six highway video games and 10 of its final 11 away contests. The tendencies of those two golf equipment are simply too laborious to disregard, which has Eimer backing each groups discovering the again of the web.

“Solely 5 factors behind Dortmund, [Leverkusen’s] scored in all 15 of their final league video games,” Eimer informed SportsLine. “Out of these 15 video games, Each Groups To Rating has hit 13 occasions. They’re the kings of scoring whereas having a weaker protection within the league, which often results in excessive motion, excessive scoring affairs.”

Visit Paramount+ now to see the UEFA Europa League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups