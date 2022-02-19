Atascocita family picks up hundreds of white supremacist flyers

A family saw a flyer in their driveway, then looked up and noticed more of them all over their street. They drove around and took the flyers before anyone saw them.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Anti-Semitic and racist flyers were found in northeast Harris County over the weekend. But they apparently never made it to any neighbors’ hands because of some alert residents.

Around midnight Saturday, Stacie Brady and her family were returning to their home in Atascocita when they saw something in their driveway: a plastic bag with a flyer showing Adolf Hitler and other Nazi images promoting white supremacy.

Brady’s family looked around and realized there were bagged flyers in driveways on their street, and they decided to do something about it.

Brady tells KHOU 11 that she and her husband drove around their neighborhood and took every flyer they could find.

“Let’s just grab them all,” she said. “So me and my husband, for three hours, drove every street, every block until there was none left. So I have over 400 of them in my car.”

The couple checked their home security footage and saw a car passing by and tossing something onto their driveway shortly before they got home.

Authorities with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office told KHOU 11 News that they’re aware of the flyers and plan to look at the Bradys’ security video.

This comes around less than a week after other white supremacist flyers were distributed in a northwest Harris County area. The flyers were found in a Cypress neighborhood with racist cartoons against African-Americans.

According to KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe, while the flyers are offensive, they don’t appear to be illegal. They may be protected under the First Amendment.

