Athena Strand murder: Suspect Tanner Horner pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Texas — The suspect within the killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand entered a not guilty plea in Wise County courtroom on Monday morning.

Tanner Horner, 31, used to be in courtroom for his preliminary arraignment within the case, which stems from the dying of Strand in December.

Horner did not talk in courtroom; his legal professional entered the plea on his behalf, as is not unusual apply.

Strand’s mom, Maitlyn Gandy used to be within the court Monday, going through the person accused of killing her daughter for the primary time. Gandy’s hair remained crimson, her daughter’s favourite colour.

“Probably one of the most difficult moments of her life to see the person who killed her daughter, and it’s a moment she’s thought about for a long time,” Benson Varghese, Gandy’s civil legal professional, stated. “I suppose it’s surreal in some sense, but it was of just grave importance for her to be there.”

Authorities have stated Horner, a FedEx supply motive force, confessed to police that he by accident hit Strand along with his supply van, panicked, put the little woman within his car after which strangled her to dying, fearing what penalties would come.

According to an post-mortem document by means of the Dallas County Medical Examiner, Strand had blunt-force accidents to her head and neck and proof of smothering and strangulation. The way of dying used to be indexed as a murder.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin stated prosecutors are making plans to hunt the dying penalty in opposition to Horner.

Horner used to be indicted at the capital homicide price, in addition to annoyed kidnapping, on Feb. 16, 2023. The 31-year-old is accused of abducting and killing Strand on Nov. 30, 2022. Strand’s frame used to be discovered on Dec. 2.

According to the arrest affidavit, Horner stated Strand used to be not significantly injured when he hit her along with his van, however he stated he panicked simply the similar and put her within the van.