Athletes compete at Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing

1 of 15 Torchbearer and former Chinese Paralympian Li Duan lights the Paralympic flame during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Andy Wong

2 of 15 Participants perform during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

3 of 15 Fireworks burst above the National Stadium during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

4 of 15 Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Andy Wong

5 of 15 Andrew Kurka of the United States competes in the men’s downhill, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Andy Wong

6 of 15 South Korea’s Choi Kwang-hyuk, right, battles for the puck against Tyler McGregor of Canada during they para ice hockey preliminary match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

7 of 15 Thomas Charles Walsh of the United States competes in the men’s super-G, standing, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Andy Wong

8 of 15 Pamela Wilson of the United States pushes a stone as teammates Steve Emt and Dave Samsa assist during their wheelchair curling match against Norway at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

9 of 15 Anna-Lena Forster of Germany reacts after competing in the women’s super combined, slalom, sitting event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Monday, March 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Andy Wong

10 of 15 A jury records China’s Liu Xiaobin shooting during the men’s middle distance standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. PHOTO: AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

11 of 15 China’s Wang Haitao, center, Yan Zhuo, right, and Zhang Mingliang react during their wheelchair curling match against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

12 of 15 Czech Republic’s Alex Ohar, center, battles for the puck against China’s Tian Jintao during their para ice hockey match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

13 of 15 Italian players celebrate their victory over Slovakia during their para ice hockey match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

14 of 15 Zhang Wenjing of China leaves after the flower ceremony in the women’s super G, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Andy Wong