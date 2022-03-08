Athletic Bilbao vs. Levante prediction, odds: Soccer expert reveals La Liga picks, best bets for March 7, 2022

Athletic Club has been on the outside looking in of the top six of the La Liga table for the past three seasons, and with a dozen games left this year, it’s running out of time to change its fortunes. With two losses in its last three league matches, Athletic Bilbao could use a win, and has a chance to get one on Monday against Levante. The two sides played to a scoreless draw in their earlier match this season back in November, but Levante is mired in last place of the league table coming into this week. Levante has been playing better in recent weeks, winning two of its last three league games.

Kickoff from San Mames Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Athletic is the -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Athletic Bilbao vs. Levante odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Levante as the +550 underdog. A draw is priced at +300 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao picks, be sure to see the La Liga predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Eimer has broken down Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao from every angle and revealed his coveted La Liga picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Athletic Bilbao vs. Levante:

Athletic vs. Levante over-under: 2.5 goals

Athletic vs. Levante 90-minute money line: Athletic -185, Levante +550, Draw +300

ATH: Athletic Bilbao has scored nine goals and conceded eight in last five matches

LEV: Levante is unbeaten in its last three league games

Why you should back Athletic Bilbao



All-time against Levante, Athletic is 17-7-7 over the course of 31 matches. Within that, Athletic is 11-2-2 as the home side in the rivalry. Levante actually has the third-highest shots-on-target percentage in the league at 35.5 percent, but its taken the fourth-fewest shots among all clubs this season. Meanwhile, Athletic keeper Unai Simon has the fourth-highest save percentage in La Liga at 75.4.

Forward Inaki Williams only has six goals on the year for Athletic, but has taken the sixth-most shots among all players with 58. He had a fruitless performance in his last start against Valencia, and he played just 14 minutes in the previous game. Against Real Sociedad on February 20, he orchestrated three shot-creating actions and he scored a goal in the match.

Why you should back Levante

If ever there was a time to be optimistic about Levante, it’s now. Over their last three matches, the Granotes have scored five goals and conceded just two times. Gonzalo Melero has scored twice during that stretch, including the lone goal scored in a victory against Atletico Madrid on February 16.

After a few bumpy games since making a managerial change in December to Alessio Lisci, the club is playing much harder and better. Levante has been a foul-heavy team in recent outings, but has found a way to overcome and take results, so its resilience and toughness has carried its success.

How to make Athletic Bilbao vs. Levante picks

Eimer has analyzed Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao from every angle, and he is backing both teams to score at +100 odds. He also provides two other best bets, including another plus-money wager on a goal-scorer, and gives his full breakdown of the match. He’s only sharing his La Liga picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets, all from the expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.