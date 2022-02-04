Front Page Sports

Athletic Club drawn vs Valencia, Rayo Vallecano to take on Real Betis

February 4, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Athletic Club head coach Marcelino will take on his former club Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. (Stream live on ESPN+ on Feb. 9)

Rayo Vallecano, the only team left in the competition that has yet to win the title, were drawn against Real Betis in the other tie.

Stream the Copa del Rey on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access

Athletic, who have lost in the final in the two previous editions, eliminated holders Barcelona in the round of 16 before edging Real Madrid 1-0 on Thursday.

Marcelino steered Valencia to Copa del Rey glory in 2019 but was dismissed the following season.

Valencia eliminated relegation-threatened Cadiz.

In-form Real Betis, who are third in LaLiga, eliminated city rivals Sevilla before brushing aside Real Sociedad in San Sebastian 4-0 on Thursday.

Rayo reached their first Copa semifinal in 40 years by scraping a 1-0 win against Mallorca.

The Madrid outfit has been among the surprises in La Liga and are eighth in the standings.

The first legs will take place on Feb. 9-10 and return matches on March 2-3.

The final will be played on April 23 in Seville.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram