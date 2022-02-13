Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta’s remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain.
Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel.
The Hawks are set to play the Celtics in Boston on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers in Atlanta on Tuesday and the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday.
“Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout the All-Star break, his status will be updated as appropriate,” the Hawks said of Collins in a statement.
Collins, 24, is averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks this season.
Atlanta’s first game back after the break is at Chicago on Feb. 24.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL