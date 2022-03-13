Atlanta; Tribute to victims on anniversary of spa shootings

Greater than 150 individuals got here collectively to recollect the victims of the mass taking pictures at a number of Atlanta space therapeutic massage companies that occurred practically one yr in the past

ATLANTA — Practically a yr after eight individuals had been killed in a mass taking pictures at three Atlanta-area spas, lots of them ladies of Asian descent, neighborhood members got here collectively Saturday to recollect the victims at a memorial tribute.

Greater than 150 individuals gathered at a park to take heed to members of the family of victims and members of Atlanta’s Asian American neighborhood converse in regards to the shootings and their influence on their lives, the Atlanta Journal-Structure reported.

Robert Peterson, whose mom, Yong Ae Yue, was killed in one of many shootings, addressed those that confirmed up on the Atlanta tribute in frigid, late winter climate.

“I miss her meals. I miss her ready by the door after we came visiting. I simply miss all these small issues we took without any consideration when she was right here,” Peterson mentioned, in line with the newspaper’s account.

Members of the family of different victims penned letters in regards to the impact the taking pictures has had on their households and their lives.

The taking pictures galvanized town’s Asian American neighborhood when it got here to gentle that six of the eight taking pictures victims had been ladies of Asian descent.

These killed had been: Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54; Suncha Kim, 69; Quickly Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Final March 16, then-21-year-old Robert Aaron Lengthy opened fireplace at Youngs Asian Therapeutic massage in Cherokee County, killing 4 individuals — three of them ladies and two of Asian descent — at Youngs Asian Therapeutic massage in Cherokee County, police mentioned. Authorities mentioned a fifth particular person was shot and wounded.

Lengthy then drove to Atlanta, the place he shot and killed three ladies at Gold Spa earlier than crossing the road to Aromatherapy Spa and killing one other girl, in line with authorities. The entire Atlanta victims had been of Asian descent.

Authorities mentioned on the time that Lengthy had asserted his actions weren’t racially motivated and had been as a substitute prompted by a “intercourse dependancy,” which sparked outrage and skepticism among the many Asian American neighborhood.

Final July, Lengthy pleaded responsible to homicide and different fees for these he killed in Cherokee County and was sentenced to life with out parole.

Lengthy, 22, nonetheless faces fees, together with homicide, within the Atlanta killings, the place the Fulton County district legal professional is looking for the demise penalty. Lengthy has pleaded not responsible in Fulton County, and a listening to in that case is scheduled for subsequent month.

District Legal professional Fani Willis mentioned she consider race and gender performed a job in Lengthy’s motivation for the Atlanta killings, and he or she’s looking for a sentencing enhancement below the state’s hate crimes legislation.