ATP reports offer community insights ahead of selecting light rail option next week

A trio of reports from Austin Transit Partnership offer some insights into the shape of Project Connect as the local government corporation in charge of the transit initiative prepares to announce its selection next week of the preferred light rail plan that will service downtown and selected areas to the north, south or east.

A report compiling feedback from six weeks of community input sessions and online outreach showed a preference for a route that would attract the most riders, integrate with other transportation options, and manage congestion while interacting safely with street-level traffic.

Two other shorter reports addressing expandability and the on-street configuration called for in three of the five routes notes that the route along Guadalupe Street would need to be lowered up to six feet below grade between Seventh and Ninth streets because of a hill that may be too steep for some light rail vehicles. That lowering would prevent through traffic on Guadalupe at Eighth Street, requiring travelers to turn and take an alternate route to cross the street.

The on-street report also notes protected bike lanes on Third Street would have to be relocated to Fourth Street if light rail is located on Third Street, with design concepts and other alternatives still to be determined.

The feedback report includes opinions on each of the five routes, with the favorables of the 38th Street/Oltorf/Yellow Jacket Lane option being its connection to Auditorium Shores and the east side of downtown, with responses from racial minorities, low-income people and existing transit riders showing support because of its ridership potential, easy access and connectivity.

The North Lamar Transit Center/Pleasant Valley route was seen as favorable because of its reach to the north and parts of East Austin, though the lack of southern access was a concern.

The 29th Street route that extends to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was the option that generated the most discussion, with an overall strong preference for its service to air travelers. Concerns included costs and the ability to build the route in phases, with a lack of access to other desirable destinations.

The partially elevated line from 29th Street to Oltorf Street and Yellow Jacket Lane generated concerns over its cost and a desire to extend it farther into East Austin, though the elevated option was seen as more cost-effective than running a portion of the route underground.

The partially underground route that would run from the University of Texas to just south of Lady Bird Lake and then east to Yellow Jacket Lane generated concerns over cost and phasing, as well as a lack of destinations to the south. Respondents from minority and marginalized communities showed support for this option, with concerns over low potential ridership numbers and a lack of access to the airport.

The transit plan is moving forward while state lawmakers appear certain to approve a bill that would require another affirmative vote from the public before ATP could issue an estimated $1.75 billion in bonds. House Bill 3899 is centered around the creation of ATP as a nonprofit mechanism that could collect property tax revenue as a method to pay down the transit debt.

State Rep. Ellen Troxclair, a former City Council member who sponsored the bill, said during hearings on it last month that her focus is on ending the local government corporation mechanism rather than stopping the city from creating a public transit system.

Behind the scenes, Mayor Kirk Watson has worked to make the bill less restrictive, including extending the repayment period on bond debt to 40 years rather than the 15-year requirement included in the original draft. Transit proponents worried the shorter repayment period would have greatly reduced how much debt APT could issue at the tax rate approved by voters.

Another question looming over the ATP plan is whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton would give the approval required by the state’s legal arm for the bonds to be issued. Paxton is expected to share his opinion on that matter in the coming days.

Photo made available through a Creative Commons license.

