AT&T Vianu class action settlement claim deadline nears

Some AT&T prospects in California could also be entitled to a cost from a class action settlement. Here’s what it’s essential to find out about submitting a claim.

If you obtain a textual content message promising cash, it’s pure to be suspicious – particularly since VERIFY has warned of potential scams comparable to this earlier than.

VERIFY reader Grace just lately acquired a textual content message that seems to be from AT&T, which stated she may obtain a cost as a part of a settlement. She texted the staff to ask if there’s a actual class action lawsuit involving AT&T.

THE QUESTION

Is the AT&T class action settlement actual?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the AT&T class action settlement is actual. Some postpaid wi-fi plan prospects in California are eligible for a cost.

WHAT WE FOUND

AT&T prospects are eligible for a cost as a part of a class action settlement in the event that they reside in California and had been charged an administrative charge on a postpaid wi-fi service account between June 20, 2015, and June 16, 2022.

A class action lawsuit towards AT&T claimed that the corporate failed to tell postpaid wi-fi service plan prospects a few month-to-month administrative charge, according to court records from the U.S. District Court in Northern California.

AT&T and the plaintiffs have since agreed to a $14 million settlement to resolve the lawsuit, which has acquired preliminary approval. AT&T has denied any wrongdoing.

A choose will resolve whether or not to formally approve the settlement after a listening to on Nov. 3, 2022.

One of the subsequent steps as a part of the settlement was to inform folks in regards to the settlement and arrange a website. Those who’re eligible to file a claim might have been notified in regards to the settlement by electronic mail, mail or textual content message, like Grace, the settlement web site says.

The deadline for submitting a claim to obtain a cost within the settlement is Oct. 29, 2022. If you don’t file a claim, you received’t obtain any cash.

There are two methods to file a claim: online or by mail.

If you acquired a discover within the mail or through electronic mail, it is best to have a Notice ID and Confirmation Code you can enter on-line. If you didn’t obtain a personalised discover, or should not have an ID and code, you possibly can nonetheless file a claim on the web site.

You also can print out a paper claim form and mail it to the deal with listed on the shape. The claim type ought to be hooked up to any notices acquired by mail.

Payments might be issued to people who find themselves eligible by account credit score if they’re a present AT&T buyer or mailed examine if they’re now not with AT&T.

The solutions to extra often requested questions in regards to the settlement are available online.