Attempt to give governor more power over Oklahoma Supreme Court ends

Oklahoma voters won’t be asked to change the state Supreme Court nominating process this year as the leader of the state Senate said his proposal was unable to get enough support in the House as the legislative session comes to an end.

“I’m disappointed it didn’t advance, but I’m not going to give up (in the future),” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaking with reporters on Friday.

Senate Joint Resolution 43 would do away with the state’s nominating committee for state judges, and allow the governor to select any name they want, followed by a confirmation vote by a legislative committee.

If the resolution would have passed the Legislature, it would have been put up for a statewide vote.

The 15-member Judicial Nominating Commission currently presents the governor with three names to choose from for a state Supreme Court opening, a system that has been in place for more than 50 years.

Treat said one reason he wants to give the governor more power over appointments is to put more anti-abortion justices on the state Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court has overturned some anti-abortion laws in recent years.

“Senate Joint Resolution 43 was directly aimed at trying to defend on that deal,” Treat said.

The resolution had passed the Senate but was sent back by the House. A joint committee heard a pared-down version of the resolution earlier this week, focusing solely on doing away with the Judicial Nominating Commission, but there were not enough House votes to advance.

Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, was a co-author of the resolution and said part of his frustration with the Judicial Nominating Commission stemmed from his daughter’s experience.

“My daughter applied for the governor’s first (Supreme Court) appointment and went through the process, it was very clear … there was a coordinated attack in that interview on (my daughter),” Lepak said.

