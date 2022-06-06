Attorneys Ask For Delay In Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial

Fort Lauderdale (CBS MIAMI) – Protection attorneys for convicted Parkland faculty shooter Nikolas Cruz are asking a determine to delay his sentencing trial ensuing from present mass shootings.

In its submitting, attorneys cite the Could twenty fourth capturing at Robb Elementary Faculty in Uvalde, Texas as considered one of many causes for his or her motion, saying “The devastation ensuing from the Uvalde taking pictures has opened outdated wounds for the Broward County group and has heightened anxiousness for Broward college students and fogeys. It has additionally fueled gun management advocates, nonetheless reeling from the demise of 10 folks in a mass taking pictures in Buffalo, New York on Could 14, 2022.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Excessive Faculty shooter Nikolas Cruz is confirmed on the safety desk all through jury selection throughout the penalty part of his trial on the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Could 16, 2022. Cruz beforehand pleaded accountable to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of tried murder throughout the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Solar Sentinel by the use of AP, Pool) CBS Information Miami



The sentencing trial resumed Monday sooner than Decide Elizabeth Scherer, with the safety workforce asking to solely proceed with hardship questions. One of many faculty shooter’s attorneys is in quarantine and is only one of two who has ever tried a dying penalty case.

Jury selection is predicted to take numerous additional weeks.

Cruz pleaded accountable to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of tried murder for the mass capturing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Excessive Faculty in February 2018.