Attorneys in Florida condo collapse seek about $100M in fees

Attorneys who labored to safe settlements topping $1 billion in the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium constructing in which 98 individuals died are requesting about $100 million in fees and prices, in response to a brand new courtroom submitting.
The whole represents a reduction of as a lot as $200 million in contrast with the quantities sometimes charged by legal professionals in main class-action lawsuits, Miami legal professional Philip Freidin stated in the doc. The settlements additionally keep away from courtroom battles that would have taken years and price much more.