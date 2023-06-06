Attorneys say criminal justice in Dallas is in ‘paralysis’ due to upgrade woes





According to lawyers, Dallas County’s criminal justice device has been in a state of paralysis for just about two weeks due to problems led to through a brand new case control device. Prosecutors, public defenders, and the county probation place of business have all been impacted through restricted get entry to to criminal case recordsdata. The transition from the previous case control device to a brand new one has hindered prosecutors’ skill to procedure grand jury referrals and indictments. It stays unclear what number of instances had been affected, however attorneys declare that they can’t decide when and the place trials will happen as they can’t get entry to the information in the digital recordsdata.

John Warren, the County Clerk, stated that complications are a standard a part of shifting information to a brand new device, and while the knowledge conversion had began with the newest instances, it was once a time-consuming procedure to transfer over 20 million paperwork. In the period in-between, the backlog in processing the entirety that has been e-filed has led to a standstill in the justice device.

Although customers can nonetheless get entry to older recordsdata in the Forvus criminal case control device, they can’t download extra detailed information on every case. Criminal protection lawyers have used Forvus to view the standing of current instances and notify the opposing birthday celebration of motions, which is recently unattainable. This drawback is inflicting extra time in prison for inmates waiting for justice.

The state supplies investment to counties with a 90% arrest closure price or upper. Dallas County’s investment is in jeopardy if prosecutors can’t transfer instances alongside, and in flip, the county receives greater than one million bucks a yr in state grants which might be in danger. Lindberg, the District Attorney’s Chief of the Grand Jury and Intake Division, stated the county has recognized since October 2021 that the device switch would affect get entry to to case recordsdata.

The courtroom case paralysis comes alongside however now not sudden due to the technological problems plaguing Dallas county. In May 2023, the county upgraded its payroll instrument, ensuing in behind schedule pay or no pay for lots of workers and contractors. Furthermore, the town of Dallas was once hit through a ransomware assault on May 3 that affected public-facing services and products similar to submitting 311 proceedings in the course of the town’s app or citizens paying their water invoice on-line. Public libraries, police departments, and municipal courts proceed to face a backlog of labor due to the assault.