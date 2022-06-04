Auburn baseball vs Florida State: live blog

Auburn will sort out Florida State inside the winner’s bracket sport.

Auburn is coming off a 19-7 victory over SLU, and Florida State is coming off a win over UCLA 5-3.

Joseph Gonzalez (6-2 2.74) will face off in opposition to Bryce Hubbart (8-2 3.18) for a unimaginable matchup of pitchers.

That is shaping as a lot as be the type of sport the place one or two runs will do the job.

The winner will proceed inside the winner’s bracket, and the loser will face UCLA.

Comply with alongside proper right here for dwell updates from the Auburn Day by day Workers.