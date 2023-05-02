Auburn QB TJ Finley enters transfer portal: Robby Ashford the frontrunner to win job as ex-starter departs

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has declared his goal to input the transfer portal after spending two years with the Tigers. Finley stuffed in for the injured starter Bo Nix in the ultimate 3 video games of the 2021 season, and used to be the beginning quarterback at the starting of the 2022 season ahead of an harm compelled him out of the beginning lineup after simply 3 video games. Finley joined Auburn from LSU ahead of the 2021 season.

Finley wrote on Twitter, “The memories created here will never be forgotten. Thank you for an amazing two years. With me graduating this summer, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.”

Finley threw for 431 yards, one landing and 4 interceptions in 2022 ahead of struggling a season-ending shoulder sprain towards Penn State. In 2021, after Nix broke his ankle on November 13 towards Mississippi State, Finley threw for 827 yards and 6 touchdowns. He threw for 325 yards with 3 touchdowns all over the ultimate 3 video games of the yr, just about engineering an disillusioned win over rival Alabama in a four-overtime mystery.

Finley began 5 video games at LSU, throwing for 941 yards with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Where does Auburn move from right here at QB?

Finley’s departure signifies that Robby Ashford, a sophomore and final season’s starter following Finley’s harm, is the most sensible possibility to play quarterback for first-year trainer Hugh Freeze. Ashford proved to be a run-first quarterback final season, amassing 709 speeding yards and 7 touchdowns. However, he simplest finished 49.2% of his passes (123 out of 250) whilst throwing seven touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Ashford is these days the favourite to win the beginning quarterback job, however former Nebraska and Texas starter Casey Thompson visited Auburn over the weekend. Thompson entered the transfer portal himself on April 28, which unfolded alternatives for former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims to play for the Cornhuskers as an alternative.