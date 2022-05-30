Audit Questions Slowness of Oklahoma Support For Abortion Alternatives

As Oklahoma’s Republican lawmakers move the nation’s strictest anti-abortion legal guidelines, an inner audit by the Oklahoma State Division of Well being exhibits the company has critical issues in regards to the efficiency of a vendor chosen to supply reimbursements for care to pregnant ladies at disaster facilities that counsel in opposition to abortions.
Regardless of the issues, the Well being Division lately renewed the contract with the Oklahoma Pregnancy Care Network for an additional yr. Officers mentioned they issued a number of requests for proposals, however the community was the one entity to reply.
The proposed price range for fiscal yr 2023, which handed the Legislature final week and awaits motion by Gov. Kevin Stitt, earmarked $Three million for this system to assist disaster being pregnant facilities. Stitt signed Senate Bill 1043, which included the funding, on Wednesday.
The internal audit, which was restricted in scope, mentioned the Oklahoma Being pregnant Care Community “seems to be severely underperforming and never using the funds for this contract within the method recognized within the contract or the laws that created this funding.” It mentioned the contract known as for 9,300 ladies to be helped within the two-year contract interval. Simply 524 ladies had been offered help via December 2021.
“Though Inner Audit acknowledges it is a fully new program for this sub-recipient, the extent of efficiency thus far is regarding in addition to the restricted variety of ladies really being served,” mentioned the audit, dated April 20.
Madeline Craig, government director of the Oklahoma Being pregnant Care Community, mentioned the Well being Division didn’t share the interior audit with the group and she or he was unaware of it till Oklahoma Watch requested about it. She mentioned the unique contract had a “deadly flaw” that meant the group wasn’t capable of begin signing up suppliers till Could 2021.
“Our first yr was spent laying the muse for what will probably be a superb, long-standing program serving the ladies and moms of Oklahoma,” Craig mentioned in an electronic mail. “This system has now hit a tipping level. It’s now offering over $80,000 a month to suppliers serving shoppers in over 20 Oklahoma counties and rising exponentially.”
Selecting Childbirth Act
The contract with Oklahoma Being pregnant Care Community was awarded via the Selecting Childbirth Act, a regulation handed in 2017 below former Gov. Mary Fallin. It supplies reimbursements to personal organizations — together with many non secular organizations — for bills used to supply info, referrals and help to ladies to hold their unborn kids to time period. The cash is just not allowed to go to organizations that present abortion companies.
Such disaster being pregnant facilities can present ultrasounds, prenatal care, conduct sexually transmitted illness testing, provide toddler provides and counsel pregnant ladies away from abortion. Greater than 1.85 million individuals obtained companies from 2,700 facilities throughout the nation in 2019, in line with a report by the Lozier Institute. Many are run by associates of church buildings however few are licensed medical clinics.
The Legislature offered $2 million in funds for the Oklahoma program for the primary time in 2019 via a line-item appropriation, largely as a result of the state was going through a price range shortfall when the invoice handed in 2017. The Oklahoma program was modeled after these in Texas and Pennsylvania, Majority Ground Chief Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma Metropolis, mentioned when the funding invoice got here earlier than the Home in March 2019.
Three years later, Echols mentioned his essential concern is getting the cash to the individuals who want it. He mentioned a change could also be wanted in both the seller or the company administering this system.
“Whether or not we have to make a change or not, and it appears like we do, it hasn’t shaken my religion within the concept,” Echols mentioned Tuesday. “We nonetheless should be offering help to individuals who select. We are able to battle over the abortion problem all we wish, however I nonetheless assume there’s room for us to lock arms, irrespective of the place you might be on the problem, and be in favor of funding ladies who need assistance in the event that they select to have their little one.”
A invoice on the Legislature would have given the state Well being Division extra flexibility over monitoring contracts and reimbursements to disaster being pregnant facilities below the Selecting Childbirth Act. Senate Bill 1552 handed the Senate in March however didn’t make it out of a Home committee.
Bid Particulars
The Oklahoma Being pregnant Care Community Inc. was shaped in Could 2019 and obtained its nonprofit designation from the Internal Revenue Service in April 2020. Its response to the bid from the Well being Division contains a minimum of 10 potential disaster being pregnant facilities throughout the state, together with Willow Being pregnant Middle, Catholic Charities of Oklahoma and Birthright of Stillwater.
“In sum, OPCN’s community will present important attain of this system into each a part of the state in order that companies are accessible,” the group mentioned in its preliminary bid. “The purpose will probably be to serve shoppers that reside within the mixed Oklahoma counties the place over 99% of the abortions within the state are occurring.”
The bid response particulars the community’s plan to take care of surprising pregnancies.
“Simply as no individual ought to make life-changing choices below duress, no girl ought to really feel like she has to terminate her being pregnant as a result of she is scared, alone, pressured or with out different choices,” the bid mentioned. “This system seeks to function a refuge for such ladies.”
Within the first two years of the $2 million contract, this system paid out $392,000. Nearly $287,000 of that went to the Oklahoma Being pregnant Care Community. Simply $106,000 went to reimburse disaster being pregnant facilities, in line with Well being Division monetary information.
“The Selecting Childbirth Program will probably be OPCN’s first program/service, however OPCN has aggressive benefits that no different applicant for this grant may have,” the group mentioned in its preliminary bid paperwork.
It mentions the group’s ties to John McNamara, the chief director of the Texas Pregnancy Care Network. Texas lately put greater than $100 million into its Alternatives to Abortion program, which began in 2005. After critics complained about accountability, Texas lawmakers required extra disclosure about the outcomes and the nonprofit subcontractors. The Texas Being pregnant Care Community was the only contractor for that program till 2018.
In Oklahoma, the Well being Division’s inner audit raised questions in regards to the Oklahoma Being pregnant Care Community spending $3,100 on journey and workplace provides that weren’t coated below the contract. It mentioned little steerage was offered to the seller and former Well being Division employees permitted the expenditures in an electronic mail.
In its most up-to-date bid response, the Oklahoma Being pregnant Care Community mentioned it was sluggish to start out due to what it known as “onerous insurance coverage necessities” the prior contract had for subcontractors.
“Lots of the small, faith-based suppliers weren’t even eligible to acquire $5 million in insurance coverage below a number of classes,” the December bid response mentioned. “In Could 2021, these necessities had been lastly decreased and the present 9 places had been introduced on board. OPCN is now within the midst of ongoing conversations with a minimum of 25 new supplier places which can be serious about becoming a member of this system.”
Craig, the community’s government director, mentioned Wednesday it now has 12 places and intends to have a minimum of 20 by the tip of the yr.
“These places embrace extra than simply being pregnant facilities,” Craig mentioned. “They’re additionally adoption businesses, social service businesses and residential amenities for mothers. We serve shoppers throughout their whole being pregnant and for 12 months after the delivery of their little one.”
In an announcement, the Well being Division mentioned it stays “dedicated to creating positive cash will get out the door to reimburse key suppliers via the Selecting Childbirth Act.”
“These organizations play a significant position in offering vital companies to anticipating moms all through the state in relation to counseling, courses, referrals and materials help,” the company mentioned. “OSDH will proceed to make sure that reimbursement spending occurs in an pressing and well timed method. We’ll proceed to work diligently with our contracted vendor to perform our final purpose, which is to serve Oklahomans.”
Paul Monies has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2017 and covers state businesses and public well being. Contact him at (571) 319-3289 or [email protected]. Comply with him on Twitter @pmonies.
