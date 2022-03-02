Audit shows two Grapevine employees misused up to $250K for personal use

Two independent audits found that a pair of former Grapevine employees potentially misused about $250,000 in city funds, according to a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

According to the Star-Telegram, audits from accounting firm Weaver determined that Kevin Mitchell, the city’s former director of parks and recreation, and Ruth Chiego, the former director of libraries, spent up to $186,591 and $69,694, respectively, on personal purchases. Those included vacations, Apple products, tickets to Texas Tech football games and lawn furniture.

Mitchell retired on Feb. 21, the same day that Chiego resigned from her job, according to the article.

About $118,000 of Mitchell’s spending and $21,000 of Chiego’s was classified as “inconclusive” by Weaver, the Star-Telegram reported, which means the auditors couldn’t determine if the money was used improperly. Another $58,406 spent by the former employees didn’t have any documentation, the newspaper reported.

City Manager Bruno Rumbelow authorized the audits after the city’s finance department told him about the possible fraud in October, the article said.

Both Mitchell and Chiego will pay restitution to avoid criminal charges, the Star-Telegram reported. Mitchell will pay $33,359 and Chiego will pay $24,916, Rumbelow told the newspaper. They must pay that money back within nine months.

“It is my job to make the decisions about the appropriate disciplinary action, and if there was money misspent, get it back with the restitution agreements,” Rumbelow told the paper.