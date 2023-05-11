Austin airport implementing Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

The Austin airport is working to improve the experience of passengers with disabilities that aren’t visible.

The Airport Advisory Commission heard an update this week about the newly established Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The airport announced the program in April, after news of a potential lawsuit by an ABIA passenger who contended the airport’s lack of accommodations for her hearing disability led to a wrongful arrest by the Austin Police Department and injury at the Travis County Jail. That case is on hold while the parties share information.

In an April press release, the airport said passengers with disabilities such as autism, anxiety disorders and dementia can order a sunflower lanyard to wear while at ABIA. The city said the lanyards are intended to work as a visual cue to alert airport staff and other passengers that someone may need more time or assistance while at the airport.

Ramonika Carr, the airport’s division manager of guest services, updated the commission about the program at its May 10 meeting.

“It’s really about giving individuals with non-visible disabilities the opportunity to self-identify discreetly – if they choose to,” said Carr. “We have continued to train our staff and this is not only aviation staff – this is airportwide.”

Carr explained that while the program is not mandatory, the airport is aiming to include every area of the airport that interacts with passengers: concessions, airlines and car rental companies. More than 300 airport employees have been trained in the program since March. “This allows employees the opportunity to respond to them appropriately,” Carr said.

Carr told the commission that the program originated at the Gatwick Airport in London. It has since spread to other airports internationally. It is also used in some other facilities, such as in supermarkets and sports arenas.

In order to take part in the program, passengers can schedule an in-person pickup via phone or email ahead of time. The badge is free and can also be picked up once the passenger is already at the airport.

“They may be in the airport that day and notice someone like me wearing my employee badge and wonder what is that all about,” Carr said. “We have an opportunity to let them know that and they can pick one up that day. But we do highly recommend and encourage people to coordinate before they come. We don’t want to keep anyone waiting for a lanyard.”

To date, the program has distributed a total of 176 lanyards to ABIA passengers. That translates to about four individuals contacting ABIA per day since the program started on April 1.

“We’re very excited about that. The community has really taken this and embraced this. And this is something that I’m seeing is definitely needed with the amount of contact that we’re having from our community.”

