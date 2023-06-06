Austin Police say violent crime ticking up after DPS troopers leave





James Mason, Assistant Chief of Austin Police, has printed that it is going to take no less than two extra weeks earlier than Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers can go back to Austin. The transfer may lead to an building up in violent crime, because the partnership between Austin Police and the DPS used to be paused 3 weeks in the past when troopers had been redeployed to the border. “In the areas where DPS was deployed, it did reduce the calls for service and reduce our response times and reduce our violent crimes,” mentioned Mason, including that a go back to earlier ranges used to be now anticipated. Jonathan Kringen, APD’s Chief Data Officer, identified that the DPS deployment had decreased crime, in particular violent crime associated with firearms. However, some commissioners had been willing to look extra detailed knowledge earlier than committing. David Holmes asked that such information be made to be had to the fee and argued that partnering with different native our bodies could be extra appropriate. Meanwhile, Bill Wallace of the Austin Justice Coalition prompt that the partnership between APD and the DPS no longer be reactivated because of the loss of transparency within the procedure.