Author Chuck Klosterman on documenting history in real-time with new book “The Nineties”

February 5, 2022
It was a decade that included the groundbreaking cloning of a sheep, the shattering of baseball’s home run record, and so much more. These events are chronicled in “The Nineties,” a new book by journalist and author Chuck Klosterman. The author tells Anthony Mason he’s not looking back as much as recalling how it felt to watch history unfold.

