Authorities arrest suspect after police chase in OKC

Authorities have arrested a suspect after a police chase in Oklahoma City. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team attempted to pull over a suspect for road rage. The suspect attempted to flee and led authorities on a chase up and down Interstate 35 from Northeast 50th Street to Northeast 23rdStreet, authorities said.According to officials, the suspect ended up pulling into a parking lot and jumped out on foot.Authorities said that they were able to get the suspect into custody. The suspect also hit two cars during the chase, but no other reports of drivers were injured, according to officials.KOCO 5 will provide details as they become available.

