Authorities ID boy, 14, killed by deputy at Texas apartment

Authorities say the individual fatally shot final week by a sheriff’s deputy at a West Texas residence advanced was a 14-year-old boy

The individual fatally shot final week by a sheriff’s deputy at a West Texas residence advanced has been recognized as a 14-year-old boy, authorities stated Wednesday.

Authorities haven’t launched particulars concerning the occasions main as much as Juan Herrera being shot by a Midland County sheriff’s deputy at 2:20 a.m. on March three at a Midland residence advanced. The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

In a launch the day of the taking pictures, the Texas Division of Public Security stated that the one who was shot was taken to a hospital, the place he died. The discharge stated that for the reason that individual did not have a state-issued identification card or driver’s license on him, authorities have been working to establish him.

Herrera’s relations stated they have been notified Tuesday that authorities had recognized him because the individual killed. DPS stated a medical expert’s workplace recognized him utilizing dental data.

DPS stated the deputy who was concerned within the taking pictures wasn’t injured and was positioned on administrative depart pending additional investigation.