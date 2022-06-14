Authorities ID remains of Broward teen who had gone missing in 1972

MIAMI – Authorities mentioned they’ve positively recognized the remains of a younger Broward County lady who had gone missing for many years.

The sufferer, 15-year-old, Susan Poole had gone missing in Broward County. She had disappeared simply earlier than Christmas in 1972.

Detectives consider Poole might have been a sufferer of a serial killer and are in search of the general public’s help with finding any buddies to help with creating results in any potential suspects.

Back in June of 1974, skeletal remains had been found in an space generally known as burnt bridges on A1A.

The investigation revealed the remains had been of a younger feminine, roughly 15-20 years of age. At the time of discovery, DNA was obtained from the remains and entered into the National Database for Unidentified Persons.

In November 2021, family tree was carried out on the remains, by scientists working for Othram Lab, ensuing in the Poole’s optimistic identification.