Authorities launch new search for Madeleine McCann





Authorities in Portugal have not too long ago introduced the relaunch in their search for Madeleine McCann, the 3-year-old British infant who disappeared 16 years in the past whilst on holiday along with her circle of relatives. The younger woman used to be reported lacking from her bed room in a lodge in Portugal and her case has since remained unsolved. CBS News international correspondent, Ramy Inocencio, has equipped the newest information at the ongoing investigation.