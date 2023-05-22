Authorities search for missing Jackson teen



The Jackson Police Department is recently in search of assist from the general public in finding a missing teen remaining observed on Sunday, May 14.

Leah Simone McDonald, 14 years previous, was once remaining observed within the neighborhood of High Street in Jackson prior to leaving the world, and has now not been observed since.

McDonald was once remaining observed dressed in brown shorts, a black blouse, and blue Air Jordan tennis sneakers. She is described as Black, status at 5’5”, weighing round 135 kilos, with black/brown hair (locs) and brown eyes.



SEE ALSO: Ashville Police looking for missing 16-year-old



SEE ALSO: Two useless together with 12-year-old after crash close to Georgia state line

Investigators suspect that McDonald could also be travelling in an unknown white automotive with a Florida registration number plate. Her mom said to CrimeStoppers that her daughter would possibly in all probability be in Marion, Birmingham, Selma, Atlanta, or Smyrna.

If you will have any information relating to McDonald’s whereabouts, you might be steered to touch the police at 911 or (251) 246-4484, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or obtain the P3-tips app.

