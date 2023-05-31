Authorities search for missing Los Angeles County man

Authorities are looking out for a man who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Friday.

The missing man, 26-year-old Cong Toanhoang Tran, used to be final noticed on May 26, in line with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tran’s final identified location used to be at the 2100 block of Sparrow Hill Lane in Lakewood round 7 p.m.

Tran is recognized with schizophrenia and his circle of relatives is worried for his well-being.

He is described as an Asian male who stands 5 toes 6 inches tall and weighs round 170 kilos. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tran will have perhaps headed to the Cerritos Mall or the Los Angeles house for upcoming homosexual delight occasions, government mentioned.

Cong Toanhoang Tran in a 2021 photograph from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who might know of Tran’s whereabouts is requested to name the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous guidelines will also be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or on-line at lacrimestoppers.org.