Authorities are looking out for a woman who disappeared in Lancaster on May 28.

The missing woman, Sherisah Amanda “Mandy” Bennett, 37, was once final observed at the 44800 block of Cedar Avenue round 11 a.m., consistent with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bennett is described as a Black feminine status 5 toes 3 inches tall and weighing 135 kilos.

She has brown eyes, black hair this is styled in braids and shaved at the facets and a nostril ring in her proper nose.

She has a tattoo of 3 flora and “JONATHAN” written on her left shoulder, together with a tattoo of stars at the again of her neck. She was once final observed dressed in a brown tank best, inexperienced pants, and lightweight brown sandals.

She calls for medicine and her circle of relatives is worried for her well-being, government stated. The woman’s circle of relatives is hoping the general public can lend a hand in finding her.

Sherisah Amanda “Mandy” Bennett in a photograph from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who will have observed Boyd or is aware of of her whereabouts is requested to name the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous pointers can also be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or on-line at lacrimestoppers.org.