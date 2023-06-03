Authorities search for missing teen girl in Los Angeles County

Authorities are looking for an at-risk youngster who disappeared in Lancaster on Wednesday.

The missing teen, Harmony Elizabeth Boyd, 16, used to be final observed at the 43900 block of Emile Zola Street round 2 p.m., in step with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Boyd is described as a Black feminine status 5 toes 1 inches tall and weighing 125 kilos. She has brown eyes and brown braided hair. She used to be final observed dressed in a grey blouse, darkish denims and black footwear.

Boyd additionally has burn marks on her fingers, government mentioned.

The teen’s circle of relatives has now not heard from Boyd and is anxious for her well-being. They’re hoping the general public can assist find her.

Anyone who will have observed Boyd or is aware of of her whereabouts is requested to name the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Harmony Elizabeth Boyd in a May 2023 picture from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anonymous pointers will also be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or on-line at lacrimestoppers.org.