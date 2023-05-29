Authorities searching for at-risk 26-year-old woman missing out of Rancho Dominguez

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the general public’s lend a hand in finding an at-risk 26-year-old woman missing out of Rancho Dominguez.

Lodeira Sierra “Dera” Kendrid was once ultimate observed May 27 at the 19000 block of South Laurel Park Road.

Kendrid is described as a Black feminine who’s roughly 5 toes 5 inches tall, weighing round 115 kilos with black hair, brown eyes and a scar below proper eye. She was once ultimate observed dressed in a black blouse, crimson pants and blue “Croc” taste footwear.

The 26-year-old has a lowered psychological capability and has been identified with schizophrenia.

“Ms. Kendrid’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help,” LASD officers mentioned within the missing person’s bulletin.

Anyone with information about this incident is inspired to touch LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous pointers can also be made via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or on-line at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

An at-risk or critical missing person is outlined as the next:

The missing individual is the sufferer of a criminal offense or foul play.

The missing individual is in vital want of scientific consideration.

The missing individual has no trend of working away or disappearing.

The missing individual is the sufferer of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

The missing individual is mentally impaired to the level that such individual is not able to care for him or herself or is an instantaneous threat to his or her personal protection or the security of others.