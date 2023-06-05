Authorities seek information on man’s death in Riverside County

Authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office introduced ultimate week that they’re in the hunt for information from the general public in reference to the death of an grownup male in early February.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Station answered to an attack with a dangerous weapon name in the 69500 block of Dillon Road in Desert Hot Springs on Feb. 4.

At the positioning, government found out a person known as Solwyn Nelson affected by nerve-racking accidents, an RCSO news liberate said.

Nelson used to be transported to an area medical institution the place he later died of his accidents.

Solwyn Nelson, noticed right here in this undated photograph, died as results of accidents associated with an attack with a dangerous weapon incident in Desert Hot Springs on Feb. 4, 2023. (RCSO)

No additional information about what sorts of accidents the sufferer suffered or if government imagine there could also be multiple suspect concerned in the incident had been equipped.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages any individual with information or video of the incident to touch Central Homicide Investigator Gilbert at 951-955-2777.