Avalanche visit the Lightning in Game 6 with 3-2 series lead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 lead in the series. The groups met Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning received 3-2 in the final assembly.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 total and 34-9-6 at dwelling. The Lightning has a 28-10-3 file after they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 31-14-3 on the highway and 56-19-7 total. The Avalanche rank fourth in NHL performs with 308 complete targets (averaging 3.8 per recreation).

TOP PERFORMERS:

Victor Hedman has 20 targets and 66 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has six targets and 5 assists over the previous 10 video games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 targets and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has scored six targets and added two assists over the previous 10 video games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 targets, 4.6 assists, 5 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes whereas giving up 2.6 targets per recreation.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 targets, seven assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes whereas giving up 2.9 targets per recreation.

INJURIES:

Lightning: Brayden Point: daily (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andre Burakovsky: daily (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

The Associated Press created this story utilizing expertise offered by Data Skrive and information from Sportradar.