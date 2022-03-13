Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43

The typical U.S. value of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the previous two weeks to $4.43 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The typical U.S. value of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the previous two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.eight liters).

Business analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey mentioned Sunday the brand new value exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time excessive of $4.11 set in July 2008.

The value on the pump is $1.54 larger than it was a 12 months in the past.

Lundberg mentioned gasoline costs are more likely to stay excessive within the quick time period as crude oil prices soar amid international provide issues following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nationwide, the very best common value for regular-grade gasoline is within the San Francisco Bay Space, at $5.79 per gallon. The bottom common is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

In line with the survey, the common value of diesel additionally spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel prices $2.11 greater than it did one 12 months in the past.