Award-Winning Filmmakers Set to Direct ‘The Color of Cola’ Documentary About Pepsi’s All-Black Sales Force In the Jim Crow South

At present, it was introduced that award-winning filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Jacqueline Olive will direct “The Coloration of Cola,” an inspirational documentary that sheds gentle on the expertise of an all-Black gross sales crew, the primary of its sort for any main company, tasked with tapping the African American market within the Jim Crow South.
Based mostly on Stephanie Capparell‘s “The Actual Pepsi Problem: How One Pioneering Firm Broke Coloration Obstacles in 1940s American Enterprise,” the documentary will take viewers on a journey marked by persistence and fortitude, based on a press release.
“The Coloration of Cola,” now in manufacturing, will likely be delivered to life by filmmaker and founding father of Firelight Movies Stanley Nelson, filmmaker Jacqueline Olive, and govt produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon‘s JuVee Productions.
The tales of Black pioneers aren’t unfamiliar, however oftentimes go untold. “The Coloration of Cola” goals to raise one such story exploring a time when company America didn’t embody Black professionals, and the Black expertise was stereotypically portrayed. The extraordinary efforts of those people mirror the braveness of many who fought to propel America nearer to its aspirations and beliefs.
“With ‘The Coloration of Cola’ I sit up for telling the story of the primary Black gross sales crew established within the company world,” mentioned director Stanley Nelson.
“This venture harkens again to my very first function movie ‘Two {Dollars} and a Dream,’ in regards to the superb lifetime of Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first self-made Black girl millionaire. I used to be in a position to contact on Madam Walker’s story once more, amongst different tales of Black entrepreneurship, in a more moderen movie of mine — ‘Boss: The Black Expertise in Enterprise.’ I see ‘The Coloration of Cola’ as a continuation of my previous work highlighting the achievements of groundbreaking Black enterprise leaders, whose tales are nonetheless underrepresented and infrequently beneath appreciated within the context of American historical past.”
Stanley Nelson’s physique of labor has garnered numerous awards and accolades. Most just lately, his movie “Attica” was nominated for an Academy Award for finest documentary function and gained the DGA Award for Excellent Achievement in Documentary. Along with honors for his particular person movies, Nelson is a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, and was awarded a person Peabody Award, the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts Sciences and acquired the Nationwide Medal within the Humanities from President Barack Obama. His feature-length movies mix compelling narratives with wealthy and deeply researched historic element, shining new gentle on each acquainted and under-explored points of the American previous. Nelson’s latest work contains “Miles Davis: Delivery of the Cool,” delving into the life and profession Miles Davis, and his most up-to-date movie, “Attica,” opened the 2021 Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant and debuted on Showtime in November.
“What first attracted me to the venture was the chance to inform the story of this pioneering gross sales crew of Black males whose work launched an effort at company range that laid the muse for meaningfully partaking what has grow to be a trillion greenback Black client market at this time,” mentioned director Jacqueline Olive.
“When you assume it doesn’t get far more highly effective than that, Ed Boyd and his crew, within the course of, helped open the American consciousness to only how dynamic Black life actually was within the late 1940s, so the throughline of this story to benchmarks of cultural range within the current is exceptional. I couldn’t be extra excited to direct this movie with Stanley Nelson in collaboration with our gifted crew at All Day Each Day, LAMF, and Pepsi.”
“With ‘The Coloration of Cola,’ Viola and I had been actually enthusiastic about exploring one other story that’s been hidden within the amazon of American historical past,” mentioned Julius Tennon.
“These males had grit, tenacity, and sheer will, being the primary black gross sales drive in company America. We couldn’t have higher administrators and companions than Stanley Nelson and Jacqueline Olive to deliver this unbelievable documentary to life. I feel we’ll all get a snapshot into what Jim Crow America was like and get to grasp a few of the challenges that these courageous African American males confronted.”
Final 12 months, PepsiCo introduced its Racial Equality Journey, a greater than $570 million set of initiatives over 5 years centered on rising Black and Hispanic managerial illustration at PepsiCo; leveraging its scale and affect throughout suppliers and strategic companions to extend Black and Hispanic illustration, elevating various voices and creators in its content material; and dealing in communities to drive long-term change by addressing systemic limitations to financial alternative and advancing financial empowerment for Black and Hispanic People.
“At PepsiCo, we all know that our firm can solely succeed when our associates and the societies we serve thrive. That’s why we’ve lengthy been dedicated to fostering a various workforce that displays our client base and society in any respect ranges of the corporate,” mentioned PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.
“This dedication to racial equality is a part of our firm’s DNA, going again to this our first Black gross sales crew. The legacies of Allen Mckellar, Jr., Jeanette Maund, Harvey C. Russell, and plenty of extra leaders in our wealthy historical past proceed to encourage our actions and function a beacon for advancing our journey in direction of a extra various, equitable and inclusive office and world.”
“The Coloration of Cola” documentary is co-produced by the Los Angeles Media Fund beneath the management of Co-Founders Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman, and in affiliation with Pepsi’s in-house content material studio.
Government producers embody Michael Karbelnikoff and Peter Kline for Alldayeveryday, and Mark Landsman.
“We really feel most lucky to have filmmakers with Stanley Nelson and Jacqueline Olive’s imaginative and prescient and integrity in bringing this necessary but largely unknown historical past to gentle,” mentioned Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman.
This venture will elevate various voices, and it’ll additionally share a robust piece of American historical past — inspiring viewers to make the most of their collective energy to assist catalyze significant change in our society and for generations to come back.