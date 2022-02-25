Baby boy names: Here are the 50 most popular names for boys

John Moore/Getty Pictures

What are the most popular child boy names in America? Due to the Social Security Administration’s most recent data, now we have the solutions — and, apologies to the child pictured right here, however Peter isn’t one in every of them. What follows is a rating of the 50 most chosen child boy names in the U.S. in 2020. Let’s begin with No. 50. (And, by the means, should you’re curious: Here are the most popular child woman names.)

50. Josiah Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Pictures

Josiah drops 5 spots, down from 45th in 2019. The child boy identify is cooling after steadily gaining reputation starting in the late 1970s. NFL tight finish Josiah Deguara is pictured. Deguara was born in 1997, when the identify ranked 223rd in the Social Safety Administration’s knowledge.

49. Maverick Paramount Footage/Sundown Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Pictures

Tom Cruise’s high-flying character from “Prime Gun,” pictured, presumably would approve of this development: Maverick has change into a top-50 child boy identify in the U.S. for the first time on file. In the newest rankings, Maverick strikes up 9 locations, from 58th in 2019. As just lately as 2010, it wasn’t even in the prime 500.

48. Jaxon FX

This upstart variation of Jackson seems to be on its means out of the prime 50 after busting its means into the group in 2013. In the newest rankings, Jaxon drops six spots, down from 42nd in 2019. Pictured is the character Jax Teller, performed by Charlie Hunnam in “Sons of Anarchy.”

47. Christopher Dan MacMedan/Getty Pictures

That is the lowest Christopher has been in the rankings since 1956. The identify drops three spots, down from 44th in 2019. Christopher ranked as excessive as ninth as just lately as 2008. It reigned as a top-three identify from 1972 to 1995. Pictured is actor Chris Evans. Evans was born in 1981, throughout peak Christopher reputation.

46. Charles Justin Casterline/Getty Pictures

A top-50 identify all through the 20th century, Charles returns to the prime tier of child boy names after falling to 64th place in 2009. In the newest rankings, Charles jumps six spots, up from 52nd in 2019. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is seen at the 2021 NBA Finals along with his Charles: son Liam Charles Antetokounmpo.

45. Thomas Karen Neal/CBS/Getty Pictures

Since Thomas Magnum returned to the pop-culture forefront, through the 2018 reboot of “Magnum P.I.” starring Jay Hernandez, pictured, as the titular, Ferrari-driving non-public detective, the identify Thomas has perked up. Thomas has moved from 49th place in 2017 to 45th right here. That is Thomas’ greatest exhibiting since 2005. The identify was a prime 10 favourite from 1931 to 1966.

44. Ezra Disney-ABC Home Tv

Since the debut of the animated collection “Star Wars Rebels,” that includes protagonist Ezra Bridger, pictured, the identify Ezra has zoomed in reputation. In 2014, the first yr of “Star Wars Rebels,” Ezra ranked 119th. In the newest Social Safety Administration rankings, it jumps 5 locations, up from 49th in 2019. That is its greatest exhibiting thus far.

43. Dylan Christopher Polk/Getty Pictures

The identify Dylan falls 4 spots, down from 39th place in 2019. The cooling development is new for a reputation that, since actor Luke Perry first introduced the character Dylan McKay to the small display through “Beverly Hills, 90210,” had been going up, up, up. Perry is pictured right here in an early “90210” publicity photograph.

42. Hudson Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Pictures

This identify is on the transfer. In 2000, Hudson was the 588th most popular child boy identify. It cracked the prime 100 in 2012. In the newest rankings, it jumps eight spots, up from 50th place in 2019. This its greatest exhibiting but. Inventory-car racer Timmy Hill is pictured in 2021 with son Hudson.

41. Anthony Zhong Zhi/Getty Pictures

Anthony drops three spots, down from 38th place, a place it held in 2018 and 2019. Anthony was a prime 10 identify from 2005 to 2008. Pictured is NBA star Anthony Davis. Davis was born in 1993, when Anthony was the 19th most popular child boy identify.

40. Lincoln Barry King/Getty Pictures

Lincoln bumps up one spot, from a three-year run in 41st place. That is its greatest exhibiting thus far in the Social Safety Administration rankings. Pictured is TV favourite Alfonso Ribeiro along with his household, together with son Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr.

39. Isaac Icon Sportswire/Getty Pictures

Isaac slips 5 spots, down from 34th place in 2019. The identify has been a prime 50 perennial since 2001. Pictured is NFL defensive finish Isaac Rochell, of late with the Indianapolis Colts.

38. Gabriel The CW

That is the lowest Gabriel has ranked since 2001. On the complete, the identify is extra popular this century than final. Actor Richard Speight Jr. performed the archangel Gabriel on the TV collection “Supernatural” (pictured).

37. Jayden Getty Pictures

The fourth most popular boy identify in 2010 and 2011, Jayden has dropped to its lowest mark since 2006. In the newest rankings, it slips two spots, down from 37th place. Pictured is former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels.

36. Leo Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures

The identify Leo has by no means been extra popular. It jumps 4 spots from 2019. A prime 50 identify of the early 1900s, Leo stood in 482nd place in 1996. Then got here “Titanic” and the rise of film star Leonardo DiCaprio, pictured. By 2000, the identify Leo had moved as much as 389th place. It continued to climb from there.

35. Grayson Adam Glanzman/Getty Pictures

Grayson slips two spots, down from 33rd in 2019. After getting into the prime 1,00zero in 1984, the identify rose to 32nd place in 2018, its greatest exhibiting thus far. Pictured is NBA guard Grayson Allen. Allen was born in 1995 as the identify Grayson cracked the prime 500 for the first time.

34. Julian Maddie Meyer/Getty Pictures

The identify Julian drops three spots, down from its all-time greatest mark of 31st place in 2019. Pictured is Tremendous Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman. Edelman was born in 1986, when Julian was the 172nd most popular child boy identify.

33. Carter Richard Cartwright/ABC/Getty Pictures

Carter continues to chill after reaching an all-time excessive as the 24th most popular child boy identify, a place it held from 2017 to 2018. On the complete, Carter is way extra popular in the 21st century than it was in the 20th century. Pictured is TV host Carter Oosterhouse. Oosterhouse was born in 1976, as Jimmy Carter was on his method to defeating President Gerald Ford for the White Home.

32. Asher Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Pictures

After breaking into the prime 100 for the first time in 2014, the identify Asher has surged in reputation. That is the identify’s greatest exhibiting ever in Social Safety Administration knowledge. In the newest rankings, Asher jumps 11 spots, up from 43rd in 2019. Pictured is actor Asher Angel, who portrayed Billy Batson in “Shazam!”

31. Luke Sundown Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Pictures

“Star Wars” did not essentially make Luke a prime child boy identify, however it positive did not make it much less a popular one. In 1977, when actor Mark Hamill introduced the hero Luke Skywalker to life, Luke was the 190th most popular child boy identify. Over the subsequent 25 years, the identify slowly, however absolutely, labored its means into the prime 50. In the newest Social Safety Administration knowledge, Luke ticks up a spot, from 32nd in 2019. Thus far, its all-time greatest standing was 28th place, a place it held from 2015 to 2016. Hamill is pictured right here as the lightsaber-wielding Luke of “Star Wars.”

30. Matthew Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Pictures

That is the lowest Matthew has ranked in Social Safety Administration knowledge since 1966. Matthew was a prime 10 identify from 1974 to 2007. Oscar-winner Matt Damon is pictured. Damon was born in 1970, simply previous to Matthew going from a popular identify to a super-popular identify.

29. Wyatt Jim Spellman/Getty Pictures

The identify Wyatt holds regular after slipping from an all-time excessive in 2017, when it ranked 25th. Pictured is Wyatt Oleff, who performs Stanley Uris in the It horror film franchise.

28. David Jason Merritt

It is a new low for David. A prime 5 identify from 1950 to 1984, David hasn’t been this unpopular, comparatively talking, since 1919. Pictured is comic Dave Chappelle. Chappelle was born in 1973, amid David’s dominance in the baby-name world.

27. John Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution/Getty Pictures

The most popular boy identify of the early 20th century, from 1900 to 1923, John bumps up a spot, from 28th, in the newest rankings. Pictured is EGOT winner John Legend, one in every of the star judges on “The Voice.”

26. Joseph BG015/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Pictures

With the newest rankings, Joseph reaches a brand new all-time low, down two spots from 24th in 2019. The identify was a top-10 fixture from 1900 to 1933, and once more from 1999 to 2005. The Jonas Brothers’ resident Joseph — Joe Jonas — is seen in 2022.

25. Samuel Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Pictures

Up to now this century, Samuel has been in or close to the prime 25 amongst popular child boy names. In the newest rankings, the identify drops three spots, down from 22nd in 2019. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is pictured right here.

24. Aiden Joe Scarnici/Getty Pictures

The identify Aiden has dropped in reputation since its peak exhibiting in ninth place in 2010 and 2011. It falls 4 spots in the newest rankings, down from 20th in 2019. Stand-up comedian Aidan Park is pictured. The variation Aidan was the 261st most popular child boy identify in 2020.

23. Theodore SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Pictures

That is the most popular Theodore has been in Social Safety Administration knowledge going again to 1900. A quick riser, Theodore jumps 13 spots in the newest rankings, up from 36th in 2019. President Donald Trump is pictured in 2020 with grandson Theodore Kushner.

22. Owen ABC

Owen has been much more popular as a boy identify in the 21st century than in the 20th century. Since 2008, when the character Dr. Owen Hunt (as performed by Kevin McKidd, pictured) debuted on “Gray’s Anatomy,” Owen has jumped from the 58th most popular boy identify.

21. Jack Ari Perilstein/Feld Leisure/Getty Pictures

Jack is roughly as popular now because it was in the 1930s. The identify slips two spots in the newest rankings, down from 19th in 2019. Actor Chris Pratt is pictured in 2018 with son Jack.

20. Mateo Scott Everett White/The CW

The identify Mateo surged in reputation in the 2010s, rising from 222nd in 2010 to 26th in 2019. That is Mateo’s greatest exhibiting in the Social Safety Administration rankings. Pictured (left) is Elias Janssen, who performed Mateo in the TV collection “Jane the Virgin.”

19. Sebastian Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures

The 152nd most popular boy identify in 1999, Sebastian broke into the prime 20 for the first time in 2018. In the newest rankings, it slips one spot, down from 19th in 2019. Sebastian Stan, the actor greatest referred to as Bucky Barnes (aka, Winter Soldier) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is pictured.

18. Levi Jason Mitchell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic/Getty Pictures

That is the highest the identify Levi has ever ranked on file. As just lately as 2008, it was the 116th most popular boy identify in the U.S. In the newest rankings, Levi jumps seven spots, up from 25th in 2019. Actor Matthew McConaughey is pictured with son Levi in 2009.

17. Jackson Kevin Mazur/Getty Pictures

Jackson has been the 17th most popular boy identify six out of the final seven years. Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is pictured with son Jackson at the 2020 NBA All-Star Sport.

16. Logan Christopher Polk/Getty Pictures

Baby boy names are inclined to slowly rise or fall in reputation. That isn’t the case with Logan. In 2017, it jumped from 18th place to fifth place, then dropped to 10th in 2018. Logan’s volatility could also be ending: This marks its second straight yr in 16th place. Actor Logan Lerman (from the Percy Jackson franchise) is pictured.

15. Jacob Jim McIsaac/Getty Pictures

The identify Jacob was the most popular child boy identify from 1999 to 2012. It dropped out of the prime 10 in 2018. Its exhibiting in the newest Social Safety Administration rankings is its worst since 1992. Jacob deGrom, star pitcher for Main League Baseball’s New York Mets, is pictured.

14. Daniel Elsa/Getty Pictures

After a three-year stint in 15th place, Daniel strikes up one spot in the newest rankings. In the U.S., the identify has been a mainstay of the prime 20 since 1952. Well-known American Daniels embody two-time Tremendous Bowl champ Danny Amendola, pictured.

13. Ethan Nicholas Hunt/Getty Pictures

From 2009 to 2010, Ethan was the second most popular child boy identify in the U.S. Ethan dropped out of the prime 10 in 2017, and returned in 2019, earlier than falling to this place in the newest rankings. In the photograph is Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke.

12. Michael Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Pictures

From 1953 to 2010, Michael by no means ranked decrease than third place. It slipped to sixth place in 2011, and all the means all the way down to 14th place in 2018. In the newest rankings, Michael rises two spots, up from 14th in 2019. Pictured is “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan.

11. Mason Getty Pictures

Kim Kardashian West is seen in 2019 with nephew Mason Disick. The identify Mason has skyrocketed in reputation since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed Mason in 2009. In that point, the identify has gone from the 34th most popular boy identify to a prime 10 or near-top 10 perennial.

10. Alexander Neilson Barnard/Getty Pictures

Alexander returns to the Prime 10 after just a few years away. The identify dipped to 13th place in 2017 earlier than ticking upward once more. Curiously, the identify’s reputation doesn’t appear to be linked to the hit musical “Hamilton,” pictured, which initially starred Lin-Manuel Miranda as U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. In 2016, the yr after the present turned a Broadway sensation, Alexander went from being the eighth most popular child boy identify to the 11th.

9. Henry Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Pictures

The identify Henry hasn’t been this popular since the early 20th century. That is its greatest exhibiting since 1910, which additionally occurs to be the final time Henry was a prime 10 identify. In the image is actor Matt Bomer with son Henry at the 2019 Tony Awards.

8. Lucas Warner Dwelling Video

Lucas maintains the place it first reached in 2019. That is the most popular the identify has been on file. Pictured is actor Chad Michael Murray, who performed Lucas Scott on “One Tree Hill.” The identify Lucas steadily gained reputation throughout the 2003 to 2012 run of Murray’s character.

7. Benjamin VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Pictures

That is Benjamin’s second consecutive yr in seventh place. The identify Benjamin has been in the prime 10 since 2015. Pictured right here is Bravo host Andy Cohen with son Benjamin.

6. James Scott Halleran/Getty Pictures)

A 20th-century mainstay of the prime 10 from 1900 to 1993, James slumped in the aughts. It returned to the prime 10 in 2014. In 2019, James fell one spot, to sixth, the place it stays in the newest rankings. That is NBA star James Harden in the image.

5. William Frazer Harrison/Getty Picture

William had a future as a prime 10 identify from 1900 to 1973. (1900 is way back to the Social Safety Administration’s publicly out there knowledge goes.) The identify returned to the prime 10 in 2004, dropped out for a few years, returned in 2007, and has been there ever since. Pictured is actor Will Smith.

4. Elijah Dustin Satloff / Getty Pictures

NFL defensive again Elijah Riley, seen right here in his school days at Military, was born in 1998 as the identify Elijah was storming up the reputation chart. The identify cracked the prime 10 for the first time in 2016. That is Elijah’s greatest exhibiting in the Social Safety Administration rankings since at the least 1900.

3. Oliver The CW

That is Oliver’s second straight yr in third place. On the complete, the identify is having fun with a increase in reputation. Since the TV superhero present “Arrow,” that includes the character Oliver Queen (performed by Stephen Amell, pictured), premiered in 2012, Oliver has risen from 73rd place to its present place.

2. Noah Edward Berthelot/Getty Pictures

After a four-year run in first place from 2013 to 2016, the identify Noah is now on a four-year run in second place. The social-media star Noah Beck is pictured. Beck was born in 2001 as the identify Noah was cracking the prime 30 for the first time on file.