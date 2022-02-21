BABY BUMP ALERT: VH1 Reality Star Shay Johnson Is Having A Little Girl

Reality television star Shay Johnson is having her first baby. The 38-year-old Love & Hip Hop alum shared the news on social media.
Shay posted a photo from the winter issue of Kontrol Magazine. The picture revealed her growing belly, and the Atlanta native channeled her inner Beyoncé circa 2017 wearing a luxurious gold robe and headdress.
“I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child. I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening. Thank you @kontrolmag for sharing this moment with me. Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
In another image from the spectacular photoshoot, she shared that her little bundle of joy was a girl.
”ITS A GIRL!! I’m going to be a mommy. So excited!!!”
View this post on Instagram
On Feb. 19, Momma Dee (mother of her ex-bae, rapper Scrappy) shared a video of her and the Flava of Love alum at what appeared to be a gender reveal party. Seemingly excited by Shay’s baby news, she called herself the unborn child’s “Glam Grand-Godmother.”
View this post on Instagram
The father of Shay’s daughter is unknown. The reality star dated Scrappy for three years, was also linked to Andre 3000 and even booed up with Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P while on Love & Hip: Miami.
We wish her and her baby girl the best!