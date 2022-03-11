‘Bachelorette’ cast member Clint Arlis reportedly died by suicide

ABC

Web page Six is reporting that Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis‘ January demise was by suicide.

Arlis, who unsuccessfully competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s affections on season 11 of the present, was 34.

In accordance with the publication, Arlis had been having psychological well being points following a breakup, however his household mentioned he’d been doing higher since shifting again in along with his dad and mom.

When information of his demise broke, Bristowe — who finally selected Shawn Sales space throughout her season of the present — referred to as Arlis’ passing an “absolute tragedy,” and famous in an Instagram story, “[E]ven although issues did not finish on the most effective phrases for us, from his time on the present till at this time, I’ve heard nothing however unbelievable issues about that individual.”

In case you are in disaster or know somebody in disaster, name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Disaster Textual content Line by texting HOME to 741741. You may attain Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Undertaking at 866-488-7386.

