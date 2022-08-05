Back-to-School? Advice Is Given By Official School

Chronicle News Services

A spokesman for the Oklahoma City Public School District is offering advice on preparing students for heading back to school.

The fall semester of the next academic year will begin on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Dr. Jamie Polk, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, offers these points parents should follow as they get their children prepared to go back to school:

• Plan and prepare. Make sure your students have all the necessary items to start a new school year. This may mean uniforms* for your elementary students or some new clothes* for middle and high school students.

Plan and prepare. Make sure your students have all the necessary items to start a new school year. This may mean uniforms* for your elementary students or some new clothes* for middle and high school students. • Make sure students are enrolled. Easy enrollment can be completed online or at your student’s school.

Make sure students are enrolled. Easy enrollment can be completed online or at your student’s school. • Teach your students their personal information including their full name, address, parent’s phone number or name. This is especially important for bus riders.

Teach your students their personal information including their full name, address, parent’s phone number or name. This is especially important for bus riders. • Establish a bedtime routine that’s early morning friendly. Most kids need at least 8 hours of sleep, so if that’s a challenge, move their bedtime up.

Establish a bedtime routine that’s early morning friendly. Most kids need at least 8 hours of sleep, so if that’s a challenge, move their bedtime up. • Decide on a plan for meals. Will your kids eat breakfast and lunch at school? Or will they want breakfast beforehand? As a reminder, the city school district iis a CEP district, so, all students receive meals at no cost.

Decide on a plan for meals. Will your kids eat breakfast and lunch at school? Or will they want breakfast beforehand? As a reminder, the city school district iis a CEP district, so, all students receive meals at no cost. • The district provides devices for all students. Work with your children to make sure their devices are charged and ready to go every school day.

The district provides devices for all students. Work with your children to make sure their devices are charged and ready to go every school day. • Get involved! The district has many opportunities for caregivers to get involved in their student’s education. These are a few upcoming event.

Get involved! The district has many opportunities for caregivers to get involved in their student’s education. These are a few upcoming event. • Meet the Teacher. All elementary schools, (including pre-kindergarten centers, are open from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Meet the Teacher. All elementary schools, (including pre-kindergarten centers, are open from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. • Fifth Flyover is from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Fifth Flyover is from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10. • Freshman Orientation is from 7:25 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Freshman Orientation is from 7:25 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. • The Back-to-School Bash is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Douglass High School.

The Back-to-School Bash is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Douglass High School. • Free resources for families, including health screenings, immunizations, food, supplies, etc.

Free resources for families, including health screenings, immunizations, food, supplies, etc. • Open House will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, for high schools; from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, for middle schools.

*Uniform and dress code information has been updated for the 2021-22 school year and can be found online at okcps.org/backtoschool.