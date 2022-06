FORT LAUDERDALE – Dad and mom and school college students, concentrate up.

Broward County Public Faculties is banning bookbags and backpacks for the final week of faculty.

Luggage will not be allowed the least bit public college campuses starting Tuesday until college wraps up Thursday.

The district says the switch is out of an abundance of warning for security causes.

In Miami-Dade, bookbags are moreover not allowed starting Monday by the use of Wednesday – the final day without work college.