Bacon Bash Texas fundraiser at The Barfield to benefit kids with Type 1 Diabetes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bacon Bash Texas launched main points on its fundraiser set for Friday at The Barfield which is able to benefit youngsters within the Panhandle with Type 1 Diabetes.

The “Night on the Strip” themed fundraiser will come with a bacon dish menu and a on line casino night time from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., in accordance to organizers for the development. In addition, attendees gets the risk to discover The Barfield to be told extra concerning the historical past of the lodge.





The on line casino flooring, referred to as “The Strip,” will happen within the ballroom and have a Las Vegas-style enjoy. At the similar time, the “SizzlinStreet Experience,” organizers famous, will come with a number of meals and beverage stations, dwell track through the Roman Carbajal Band, and “bacon encounters.”

Tickets are $135 and can come with a “six gourmet pairing,” which is able to all characteristic a bacon dish and a signature beverage from Toscanas Chef Tony Gonzales and Cowboy Chef Mike Newton, who seemed on seasons 8 and 12 of GraspChef on FOX.

In addition, a pop-up marketplace at the development will characteristic Hollow Dot Handcrafted Jewelry, Wild Honey Hats, and Kendra Scott pieces. Organizers defined that a portion of the gross sales from each and every dealer, alongside with live-auction gross sales, will benefit youngsters with Type 1 Diabetes within the Texas Panhandle.

A unlock from Bacon Bash Texas detailed that the group started in 2012 as a bacon cook-off and side road competition to lift cash and consciousness for charities and fiscal help via scholarship finances for specialised diabetes camps.

“We are so excited to bring together two things we are passionate about – The Barfield and

Bacon Bash Texas. The Amarillo community has earned a special place in our hearts, as we

have been able to spend so much time here throughout the renovation and launch of The

Barfield,” stated Christie Beyer, co-owner of The Barfield and Bacon Bash Texas board member and vice chairman. “I have been extremely blessed by what Bacon Bash Texas does, specifically from

meeting the families that have been beneficiaries of Type 1 Diabetes scholarships. Being able to

host Night on the Strip at The Barfield and for it to specifically benefit children with Type 1

Diabetes in the Panhandle is such a special way for us to give back to the Amarillo community.

The bacon is the bonus!”