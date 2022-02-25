Baffert denied stay of suspension by Kentucky commission

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s racing director has denied coach Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension by stewards of their ruling that additionally disqualified Medina Spirit as Kentucky Derby winner.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards on Monday suspended Baffert for 90 days, efficient March eight via June 5, and fined the Corridor of Fame coach $7,500. In addition they stripped the now-deceased Medina Spirit of the victory for testing optimistic for the steroid betamethasone following the Derby final Might 1.

Churchill Downs subsequently elevated runner-up Mandaloun to Derby winner after the stewards’ ruling. The historic monitor beforehand suspended Baffert for 2 years, citing a sequence of optimistic checks by his horses.

Marc A. Guilfoil, director of the KHRC, on Friday despatched a letter to Baffert’s attorneys saying he did “not discover good trigger” to stay the rulings. Guilfoil added that the attorneys might petition for a assessment of his resolution.

Legal professional Clark Brewster countered in an announcement that the commission “has all the time granted” stays to make sure a coach doesn’t undergo from a wrongful resolution that’s later reversed on attraction.

“The Commission has apparently determined that Bob Baffert must be handled in another way than everybody who got here earlier than him,” stated Brewster, who added he expects the transfer to be reversed in courtroom. “This must be seen for what it’s: a deliberate, capricious, and malicious effort to disclaim Bob Baffert his proper to attraction the stewards’ ruling below Kentucky legislation, and to make sure that Bob should undergo even when he in the end prevails on attraction.”

Baffert is taken into account the face of horse racing after he guided horses to the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018. Medina Spirit completed half a size forward of Mandaloun within the Derby, giving Baffert what was then his seventh title within the race.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died on Dec. 6 of a coronary heart assault following a coaching run at Santa Anita. His ashes might be interred at a retirement farm for thoroughbred horses in Kentucky, it was introduced Friday.

Outdated Associates stated the colt’s ashes might be interred in a memorial backyard alongside 1999 Kentucky Derby winner Charismatic and 2002 Derby winner Struggle Emblem.

