Baker Mayfield hints at potential Browns farewell, plus latest buzz on where Deshaun Watson will land

Nicely good day there, and welcome to the official begin of the 2022 NFL offseason. John Breech is doing cartwheels over the Bengals‘ resolution to provide Joe Burrow some extra safety, however apparently he’s been doing too many, as a result of he referred to as out, leaving at this time’s publication duties to yours really, Cody Benjamin.

Anyway, we’ve bought lots to get to across the busy NFL in at this time’s Choose Six publication. So let’s get to it. (And please, do your self a favor and be sure to’re signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don’t wish to miss our day by day choices of the whole lot you want to know across the NFL.)

We’ve bought free company:

At present’s present: Projecting Deshaun Watson’s touchdown spot

Getty Photos

Ryan Wilson and John Breech joined Will Brinson on Wednesday’s “Choose Six NFL Podcast,” and their largest matter of dialogue was Deshaun Watson, who nonetheless faces 22 civil lawsuits however has reportedly drawn a powerful commerce market this week. Some highlights:

Wilson is satisfied the Falcons, a reported late suitor, can’t make a Watson deal work financially (and even when they may, he urged, they’d be “immeasurably worse” by including him to a depleted supporting forged)

Brinson thinks the Texans shouldn’t have immediately denied the Colts permission to talk with Watson, as was reported, primarily due to the prospect to rob a division rival of premium draft picks

Breech believes the Panthers will finally land Watson, whereas Wilson likes the Browns because the group with the “most to supply,” each financially and personnel-wise, and Brinson, regardless of a powerful perception Panthers proprietor David Tepper will go all in to safe a deal, predicts the Saints will come via to land the QB

Catch all the dialogue (and subscribe for all types of day by day NFL speak) right here.

2. Free company grades: Buccaneers, Chargers amongst early winners

Technically, free company doesn’t really start till Four p.m. ET at this time. However with over two days of authorized tampering within the books, we’ve already seen dozens of massive names come off the market. That’s why we’ve assigned grades for all 32 teams after the primary wave of veteran additions. The early winners? Right here’s a take a look at a few of the best-graded groups to date:

Broncos (A): Exhausting to not name them a winner after including the most effective QBs within the recreation in Russell Wilson.

Exhausting to not name them a winner after including the most effective QBs within the recreation in Russell Wilson. Buccaneers (A): Not solely did they get Tom Brady again, however they retained Ryan Jensen and improved at WR.

Not solely did they get Tom Brady again, however they retained Ryan Jensen and improved at WR. Chargers (A): Retaining Mike Williams was large for Justin Herbert. However their defensive additions are massive, too.

Retaining Mike Williams was large for Justin Herbert. However their defensive additions are massive, too. Jets: (A-): Beefing up the road with Laken Tomlinson was good, and so they additionally bought two rising defensive backs.

Beefing up the road with Laken Tomlinson was good, and so they additionally bought two rising defensive backs. Eagles (A-): Haason Reddick is an underrated get at a premium place (go rusher) for his or her protection.

3. Insider notes: Deshaun Watson iffy on Browns, Panthers

Panthers coach Matt Rhule Getty Photos

In the case of the Watson sweepstakes, the QB could effectively choose the vacation spot that’s very unlikely: Atlanta. That’s in response to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, who believes the embattled Texans star is extra hesitant to log off on different golf equipment as he appears to search out his subsequent house:

The sense amongst many executives I spoke to this week was that the Falcons had been superb with driving up the worth on fellow NFC South groups New Orleans and Carolina for Watson, however that it could be troublesome for them to drag off the commerce themselves. We’ll possible discover out within the coming days, however for as a lot as Watson’s coronary heart is perhaps within the ATL, and for as iffy as he’s on Carolina or Cleveland, from what I’m instructed, the Falcons may have a number of work to do to make this occur.



The Saints appear to be the very best commerce match from a personnel standpoint. If Watson lands in Atlanta, particularly with out (potential commerce chip Kyle) Pitts, he shall be devoid of any weapons and with a shoddy offensive line and becoming a member of a group that shall be quick on draft picks for years to return to fill these absences. Watch out what you want for.



4. Baker Mayfield posts potential farewell to Browns followers

Amid studies of Cleveland’s pursuit of Watson, the Browns’ present QB is reflecting on his time with the AFC North contenders, not directly hinting his days with the group are coming to a detailed. Right here’s a snippet of what he wrote on Twitter late Tuesday:

“I’ve no clue what occurs subsequent, which is the which means behind the silence I’ve had in the course of the period of this course of. I can solely management what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan all through this course of. I’ve given this franchise the whole lot I’ve … And that won’t change wherever I take my subsequent snap. No matter occurs, I simply wish to say thanks to the followers who really embraced who I’m and the mentality that aligned so effectively with the town’s hard-working individuals.”

5. Prime free brokers remaining: Allen Robinson nonetheless obtainable

Allen Robinson Getty Photos

We’ve nonetheless bought some massive names hanging round on the open market. Listed here are 5 from our checklist of high 10, according to Jeff Kerr:

6. Speedy-fire roundup: FA losers, Whitworth retires, Brady’s dad

Hungry for extra headlines? Good, as a result of we’ve bought some right here: