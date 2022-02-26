Bald eagles’ nest at Dallas’ White Rock Lake falls from tree after high wind gusts

The bald eagles’ nest at Dallas’ White Rock Lake that people flocked to see and environmentalists strived to protect plummeted to the ground on Tuesday after high wind gusts.

The nest had eggs in it, wildlife officials said. How many is unknown.

Wildlife and city of Dallas officials were at the site late into the evening along with a crowd of onlookers. The eagles had built their nest in a cottonwood tree late last year southeast of the East Lake Highlands Drive and North Buckner Boulevard intersection.

Residents approaching the area in the afternoon and evening expressed disbelief, asking whether the nest had really fallen.

Sharie Hunt, who lives close to the eagles’ nest, said she has been visiting the site since last year.

“They’ve been motivating me to come out to the lake to work out,” Hunt said. “It just brought another bit of awe to your day, to see them flying over.”

When she came back from her run on Tuesday, she found out what happened.

“It’s very sad, very heartbreaking; incredibly heartbreaking,” she said. “But it’s nature, and hopefully they’ll build another nest in a better location.”

The spot where the eagles built their nest was next to several other trees that wildlife officials said were unstable.

Adding to the uncertainty was that the bald eagles built the nest on a dead limb, said Sam Kieschnick, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department urban wildlife biologist.

The weather also played a factor: Winds from the south were forecast to be blowing between 15 and 30 miles per hour, according to KXAS-TV (NBC5).

“It really does look like it was this couple’s first nest experience,” Kieschnick said.

The eagles will be trying to figure out what happened and they’ll still be flying around. Hopefully there will be enough time in the season for them to make another nest, Kieschnick said.

“What’s important to remember here is the eagles’ resiliency,” he said. “It’s likely a young couple and they’re going to have more chances in the future for nests.”

That may not happen immediately, he said.

Nature selected against that location, and acceptance of that is important for “us as biologists,” he said. Even though the nest has fallen, it’s still federally protected, he reminded people.

“Really sad to see both bald eagles crying and calling as they circle where their nest once stood,” Ben Sandifer, a Dallas resident and longtime master birder, tweeted.

Officials had been trying to protect the mating bald eagles from human interference because of worries that they’d leave their nest.

While residents in the area who had been coming out for weeks to admire the bald eagles lamented the loss of the nest, some said they still plan to return to admire the eagles.

Mario Guerrero, who has lived in the area for 18 years, said he has been visiting the site almost every other day with his wife.

“Even during the Super Bowl, neighbors were out here watching them rather than the game,” Guerrero said.

He came to check on the eagles after he heard a helicopter flying overhead and learned about what had happened on Facebook.

Although the nest is gone, Guerrero said, he appreciated that neighbors were able to spend time getting to know each other better while enjoying nature.

“It was an amazing experience; they’re just so beautiful,” he said.

Sandifer told The Dallas Morning News: “I hope the eagles can find some peace and move past this horrible thing that has happened to them.”

Staff writers Catherine Marfin and Veronica Gonzalez contributed to this report.