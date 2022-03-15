Baltimore judge orders new look at ‘Serial’ evidence

A Baltimore decide has ordered new testing for proof within the case of a Maryland man whose homicide conviction was chronicled within the podcast “Serial.”

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore decide has ordered new testing for proof within the case of a Maryland man whose homicide conviction was chronicled within the podcast “Serial.”

Baltimore Circuit Court docket Decide Melissa Phinn signed an order Monday mandating that Baltimore police ship proof within the case in opposition to Adnan Syed inside 15 days to a California crime lab, information retailers reported.

Final week, prosecutors and Syed’s protection each signed a movement searching for a retest of some gadgets collected as proof within the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee utilizing DNA expertise that was not accessible for Syed’s trials.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Lee and burying her physique in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee had been highschool classmates who had dated.

In its debut 2014 season, the “Serial” podcast shined a highlight on the case that led to renewed courtroom proceedings.

Authorities have maintained Lee struggled in a automobile with Syed earlier than her loss of life. Within the newest movement, Syed’s legal professional argued that in such circumstances, a killer must be in shut proximity to the sufferer. The movement requested testing the proof for the presence of DNA.

Syed’s protection approached the state’s legal professional’s workplace’s sentencing overview unit about Syed’s case, the state’s legal professional’s workplace stated in an announcement. Because the case was reviewed for a doable resentencing, it turned clear that it will be applicable to pursue extra forensic testing, which wasn’t accessible throughout the authentic investigation or trial, prosecutors stated. The Juvenile Restoration Act, which handed final yr, permits these convicted as juveniles to request a sentence modification after serving a minimum of 20 years in jail.

The Workplace of the Lawyer Common oversaw the DNA evaluation of proof in Syed’s case in 2018 and not one of the samples examined optimistic of Syed. His protection argued that was proof he didn’t kill Lee, however prosecutors disagreed. Objects being examined underneath this order weren’t examined throughout the legal professional common’s overview.