Bank of America Awards $235K Investment into Tulsa Nonprofits to Advance Long-Term Economic Success

Grants to 13 organizations across region focus on investing in basic needs and workforce development and education in disadvantaged and vulnerable communities

Tulsa, OK – Bank of America today announced more than $235,000 in grants to 13 Tulsa nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity and resources for individuals and families. Grants focus on providing resources and education to local youth to help chart a path to better economic futures and employment, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability. In Tulsa, funding will support programs focused on providing academic support, fighting food insecurity, advancing economic mobility for underserved communities and access to medical care and counseling for at-risk citizens.

With access to immediate and basic needs, such as food, shelter, health resources and housing, individuals and families are better positioned to build and maintain a path toward stability and economic opportunity. Recognizing this impact, the bank is directing funding to organizations providing critical services and resources that are fostering a diverse workforce and supporting individuals and families to succeed.

“Partnering with businesses like Bank of America empowers our organizations to work collaboratively towards positive change in our community.” said Paul Davis, Executive Director of City Year Tulsa, a nonprofit leveraging 18-25 year old AmeriCorps members who are able to obtain free degrees following their service. “We’re honored that the Bank’s commitment to Tulsa is the strongest it has been in a time of need for our community. These funds will help Tulsa students prepare for a bright future, and ensure that every student, especially those who face inequities or have fewer opportunities to access resources and support that they need, are able to graduate from high school and become leaders in our community.”

A full list of organizations receiving grants includes:

Assistance League of Tulsa Junior Achievement of Oklahoma Boy Scouts of America Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa City Year Inc. New Workforce Directions Inc. Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Resonance Center for Women Inc Family & Children’s Services Salvation Army Iron Gate Inc. University of Oklahoma Foundation Inc. John 3:16 Mission

These grants build on nearly $1.1 million in philanthropic grants Bank of America provided to organizations in Tulsa since 2016. These grants are part of the company’s commitment to responsible growth as it works to improve the financial lives of individuals, families, and entire communities. Philanthropic and volunteer investments continue to play a key role in this effort to build thriving communities.

Beyond local grant funding, Bank of America announced an expanded $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to help advance racial equality and economic opportunity across the country last year. The commitment, which further accelerates work already underway, supports investments that create opportunity for people and communities of color in the areas of health and healthcare, jobs and reskilling, support for small businesses, and affordable housing.

