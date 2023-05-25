Bannon criticizes DeSantis and Musk outside courtroom in his New York felony case





On Thursday, former White House strategist Steve Bannon criticized Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential marketing campaign announcement in a Twitter tournament hosted by way of CEO Elon Musk. Describing the development as a “complete disaster,” Bannon additionally accused Musk of being “owned by the Chinese Communist Party.” He made those remarks whilst leaving court docket after a listening to in his New York State felony cash laundering case. Bannon was once charged in 2022 for his position in a bunch that promised to privately construct a wall alongside the US-Mexico border. Prosecutors allege the crowd pocketed one of the most cash. Bannon’s trial is about to start on May 27, 2024, after being not on time because of a transformation in attorneys. He in the past confronted federal fees in 2020, however was once pardoned by way of then-president Donald Trump. However, presidential pardons don’t observe to state fees. Additionally, Bannon was once sentenced to 4 months in jail in a separate federal case for prison contempt of Congress associated with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol assault investigation. He is recently loose on enchantment.