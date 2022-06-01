Baptist Health South Florida and Mind Body Social kick off in-person, 55+ wellness series in Palm Beach County

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Baptist Health South Florida in partnership with Mind Body Social Events introduced as we speak the beginning of in-person, wellness programming for the 55+ group all through Palm Seashore County. The occasion sequence titled the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation provides a various and inclusive collection of actions for wellbeing designed for as we speak’s fashionable, wellness-minded energetic adults.
“Our mission at Thoughts Physique Social is to positively impression as many individuals by way of our wellness programming, and we’re grateful for this chance to extend consciousness for the energetic grownup group in Palm Seashore County,” stated Jose Antonio Hernandez, co-founder of Thoughts Physique Social Occasions. “Our objective is to encourage the 55+ group within the Boynton Seashore, Delray Seashore, Palm Springs, Lake Price and Ocean Ridge areas to hitch an modern and interesting wellness program created only for them and free to them.”
The 55+ Wellness Collection powered by Baptist Well being Basis encourages wholesome conduct and fosters preventive care whereas adapting to life-style modifications. The general objective of the sequence is to advertise bodily and psychological well-being all through the Palm Seashore County group and is obtainable completely for residents ages 55 and older within the Metropolis of Boynton Seashore, the Metropolis of Delray Seashore, the Village of Palm Springs, the Metropolis of Lake Price Seashore, and the City of Ocean Ridge.
Consistent with Baptist Well being South Florida’s standing dedication to providing simply accessible wellness packages round South Florida, the 55+ Wellness Collection powered by Baptist Well being Basis encompasses a collection of health lessons curated by the Thoughts Physique Social staff together with: Zumba, Tai Chi, Yoga, Jazzercise, and Barre, amongst others. Moreover, the sequence addresses wellness subjects together with mindfulness and diet.
The sequence started with online-only programming in January and kicked off the in-person occasions this Might. It will likely be provided by way of December of this 12 months. Full schedule and extra data on the 55+ Wellness Collection powered by Baptist Well being Basis is on the market here.
To study extra about Thoughts Physique Social Occasions’ wellness choices, go to www.mindbodysocialevents.com and comply with @mind_body_social on Instagram or @MindBodySocialEvents on Fb.
For extra data on Baptist Well being South Florida, go to www.baptisthealth.net or comply with @baptisthealthsf on Instagram, Fb, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
