Barack Obama Calls For Global Condemnation Of Russia For Ukraine Invasion

Yesterday’s extraordinarily heartbreaking assault on Ukraine by the use of Russia triggered a worldwide state of shock that’s nonetheless onerous to wrap our heads round.

Former-yet-forever-favorite President Barack Obama has formally spoken out on the disaster at hand, and he’s letting it’s identified that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions merely can’t be tolerated.

Obama launched a public assertion on Thursday (seen above) to make his stance identified, calling the Russia’s actions in direction of Ukraine a “brazen assault” and additional including that it was “in violation of worldwide legislation and primary rules of human decency.”

Check out his full assertion beneath:

“Final night time, Russia launched a brazen assault on the folks of Ukraine, in violation of worldwide legislation and primary rules of human decency. Russia did so not as a result of Ukraine posed a risk to Russia, however as a result of the folks of Ukraine selected a path of sovereignty, self-determination, and democracy. For exercising rights that ought to be accessible to all folks and nations, Ukrainians now face a brutal onslaught that’s killing innocents and displacing untold numbers of males, girls, and kids.

The implications of Russia’s reckless actions prolong past Ukraine’s borders. This unlawful invasion within the coronary heart of Europe additionally threatens the muse of the worldwide order and safety. For a while now, we now have seen the forces of division and authoritarianism make headway world wide, mounting an assault on the beliefs of democracy, rule of legislation, equality, particular person liberty, freedom of expression and worship, and self-determination. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exhibits the place these harmful developments can lead – and why they can’t be left unchallenged.

Folks of conscience world wide have to loudly and clearly condemn Russia’s actions and provide assist for the Ukrainian folks. And each American, no matter get together, ought to assist President Biden’s efforts, in coordination with our closest allies, to impose hard-hitting sanctions on Russia – sanctions that impose an actual value on Russia’s autocratic elites.

There could also be some financial penalties to such sanctions, given Russia’s vital position in world vitality markets. However that’s a value we ought to be prepared to pay to take a stand on the aspect of freedom. For over the long run, all of us face a selection, between a world during which may makes proper and autocrats are free to impose their will via pressure, or a world during which free folks all over the place have the ability to find out their very own future.

Michelle and I will probably be praying for the brave folks of Ukraine, for Russian residents who’ve bravely declared their opposition to those assaults, and for all those that will bear the price of a mindless conflict.”

It’s onerous to foretell how it will all in the end finish, however for now we are able to solely proceed to hope for these in Ukraine which are struggling immensely at this very second.

For perspective on what’s actually occurring over there, have a look beneath at a really gut-wrenching video through TMZ of a father separating from his younger daughter for security after the Ukrainian authorities issued a requirement for all males between 18 and 60 to remain within the nation:

<br /> <br />

